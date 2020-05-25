A Laurel veteran is remembering his brother Corporal Marvin McLelland, who was killed in the Vietnam Conflict 52 years ago.

GMG 3 Len McLelland said he and two brothers were serving overseas during the Vietnam Conflict in 1968. Len McLelland was serving in the Navy on a riverboat. Karl McLelland was also serving in the Navy on a guided missile cruiser. Marvin McLelland was serving in the Marine Corps as a mine engineer.

On May 12, 1968, Corporal Marvin McLelland was injured by a mine while he was working to clear the area for a dam. Len McLelland said his brother saved about 13 other men because he yelled "I'm on a mine!"

Len McLelland said, "We got to go on leave and meet up with him. And, we were with him until June 6, that's when he passed away."

He added, "It never does leave you. It just stays with you."

Len McLelland said his brother loved life. Marvin McLelland liked the outdoors and enjoyed ranching. He had just turned 21 a few months before he was killed.

Len McLelland said he was able to come back to Montana for his brother's funeral. He said the day of the funeral they received a draft notice for younger brother Dale McLelland, who went on to join the Marine Corps.

McLelland said, "When we came back from the funeral at Custer, the mail had came to the house. Mom and Dad opened the mailbox. There was my other younger brother's draft notice."

Len McLelland said, "The sacrifices and the losses, that always goes through your mind, especially Memorial Day, the ones that didn't make it back. So many of them didn't make it back, not just my relations, but lots of them, lots and lots of them. They are really in my mind. I think it's good to have these memorial services and everything so people remember."

Corporal Marvin McLelland was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Len McLelland said the Vietnamese people also named the dam after him that he was working to clear mines for.