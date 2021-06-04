LAUREL -- Sean Robinson appeared by video in Yellowstone County District Court Friday morning on two charges of felony aggravated animal abuse and theft. He's accused of stealing, strangling and decapitating cats in or around the area of the 1700 block of Duval Drive.

Senior Deputy County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist called Robinson a danger to the community.

"We consider an extreme risk to the community, not only to animals but to humans. So we ask $100,000 with the existing conditions I outlined previously," said Rosenquist.

In addition to his $100,000 bond, Robinson must submit to GPS monitoring.

Robinson is also ordered to have no contact with an animal of any kind, including his own dog.

Court documents reveal individuals with personal knowledge of Robinson supplied several instances where they were aware of Robinson beating and/or killing cats and dogs. Court documents state in April 2021, Yellowstone County Animal Control officers began looking into the disappearance of neighborhood cats that were either given to Robinson or living in the surrounding area.

Court records state on June 1st, a drug related "no-knock" search warrant was executed on Robinson's residence. As the task force was preparing to execute the warrant, Robinson was observed driving away from his residence in a truck that matched the description of truck involved in the theft of a neighborhood cat. Court documents say inside Robinson's home, police found evidence of animals that had been tortured and killed.

If convicted, Robinson would serve a maximum of 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,500. Robinson is pleading not guilty to all three charges.