Families in Laurel, MT have figured out a way to celebrate Independence Day during a pandemic. The annual city parade is cancelled this year but two local families are creating their own "Freedom Drive."

The Miller and Olsen families are hosting the "Freedom Drive." The drive will start at 11 a.m. Saturday July 4th. This event is free and open to anyone that wants to participate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all participants are asked to stay in their cars as the parade drives through town. Those in the parade are also asked to decorate their cars for the holiday.

The parade includes stops at the fire station and police departments to show appreciation for first responders.

The drive begins at 1500 1st Avenue North, Laurel. People are advised to meet at that location at 10:15 a.m. to get the cars lined up to start the parade.