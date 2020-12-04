Due to a shortage of staff and substitute teachers, Laurel High School will be switching to online learning starting Monday, December 7th through December 11th.

The district hopes to resume in person learning December 14th if adequate staffing is available.

All other grade levels will continue their current schedule. Extracurricular activities and practices will also Continue as scheduled.

Meals for high schoolers can be picked up at Laurel Middle School during this time from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Meal nudges will include breakfast and lunch.