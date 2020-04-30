Laurel High School is planning an in-person graduation ceremony for May 24. The ceremony is dependent upon the state of Montana being in Phase 2 or 3 of reopening.

Laurel High School Principal Shawnda Zahara said, "Ever since we've been put into this online learning format, it's been our goal to find a way to do an in-person graduation some how, some way."

Zahara says they've collaborated with local school nurses, RiverStone Health authorities and class officers to make the plans.

The plans include "significant restrictions," like giving each graduate four wristbands for family members to attend graduation. Each family will have assigned seating, and all seating will be six feet apart. There will be marks on the sidewalk for social distancing, as well as plans for graduates to leave one way and guests another way to avoid a large gathering in the area.

Zahara said, "This is important because these are my kids. And, if I can give them one thing, this is the gift that I give them."

Graduating Laurel High School Senior and Salutatorian Trinitee Powell said, "I'd say there are probably two things I'm most looking forward to. The first thing is having my family there. That's really an incredible thing. And, the other thing I'm really excited about is being able to see my graduating class from six feet apart."