BILLINGS, Mont. -- Laurel residents began making pancakes at 6 a.m. at Thomas Park between Main Street and First Avenue this Fourth of July. The event even included some live entertainment featuring Tom White who acted as Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence.

"What an incredible country, that we get to honor the foundations of freedom for all. We're not perfect but no country is."

Another inspiring moment happened when a motorcycle group called the Explivits donated a $4,000 check to Laurel Hometown troops, an organization that began in 2001 to support troops with ties to Montana.

Ranae Marshall has been President of the Laurel Hometown troops for nine years.

"Our goal is to make sure that our troops know that there is always someone at home who loves them, respects them, and is thinking about them at all times."

Most people enjoy their pancakes, then stay for the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. where thousands gathered to celebrate Independence Day.