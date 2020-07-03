BILLINGS, Mont. - The Laurel Fire Department is gearing up for their annual fireworks show Saturday.

The Laurel Fire Department has a nearly 70-year tradition of going all out for their Independence Day fireworks display.

"We're all involved, we all spend countless hours preparing, we just dedicate the time to do a great show for the community," said Laurel Fire Marshal Jamie Swecker.

But after hearing they may have to cancel the show due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fire department decided to change the location, pull all their resources together, and fund their own show, with the hopes of entertaining the residents of Laurel during these tough times.

The volunteers are shooting off the fireworks at an undisclosed location, instead of the usual Thompson Park, and are daring anyone to try and outdo them Saturday night.

"Shoot your show off at the same time we're shooting our show off, who knows it might be bigger than any year that we had," said Laurel Fire Chief Brent Peters.

With the big day approaching, the team is almost ready for the grand show.

"We've got some last minute bombs to fuse together and we'll get everything loaded in the trailers ready to go," said Assistant Fire Chief Kent Kulesa.

The only thing left for residents of Laurel to do is grab their lawn chairs and get ready to celebrate your Independence Day.

"This is our country, this is our freedom, this is the Fourth of July, in my opinion how can you not be excited," said Swecker.