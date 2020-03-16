BILLINGS, Mont. - While many people are hoarding supplies in the fear of the coronavirus outbreak, one local family has decided they have enough supplies to spare and are taking toilet paper to those who may need it.

Putting a twist on the, ding dong ditch prank, Ashlynn Dyk and her children brought a roll of toilet paper to each of their nine neighbors, ringing their bell and leaving them with a surprise.

Concerned for her friends and neighbors who are panicked about the outbreak, Ashlynn picking up extra toilet paper and decided give back.

Ashlynn says her kids had a blast ringing the door bells, but hopes the message wasn't lost in all the fun.

Ashlynn hopes that by giving back to people she may inspire others to give back and pay it forward.