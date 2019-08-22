Laurel Exchange Club hosts second annual Healing Field to remember 9/11

Laurel, Mont. - On September 11-14, 2019, the Laurel Exchange Club will host its 2nd annual Healing Field display.

The Healing Field is an inspirational and uplifting display of one thousand American flags standing in a solemn and magnificent formation to remember and honor those killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11, those that served our country then and now, whether veterans, active military, first responders, police, firefighters and ALL of the Heroes in Our Lives.

The field next to South Elementary School along S. 5th Street, Laurel, will be transformed into a panorama of red, white and blue that cannot be adequately described, but once experienced it is not to be forgotten.

Our community, friends, and family all share a common thread when it comes to a loss of a Hero, and the Healing Field is the perfect way to express our love and gratitude to those Heroes.

There will be no charge to visit the Healing Field® display. All are invited to walk with us through the ordered rows of flags. This is an event not to be missed.

We are looking for volunteers on September 10th and 15th to setup and take down. As well as volunteers at our booth.

Contact the Laurel Exchange Club at laurelexchangeclub@gmail.com or through their facebook page.