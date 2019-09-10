Laurel Exchange Club creates healing field to honor heroes

LAUREL, Mont. -- The Laurel Exchange Club is putting exactly one thousand flags into the ground. The club is part of a larger organization called Healing Field that honors heroes of all kinds.

The field will be open to the public from September 11, 2019 to September 15, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Healing Field Chair Jaidyn Milliron says people can come to the field to honor lives lost on 9/11 as well as other heroes in our lives.

"A hero is anyone from military veterans, teachers, child abuse victims... Laurel Exchange Club's primary role is the prevention of child abuse... Exchange in general is dedicated to serving that mission as well... you can honor anyone who you think is your hero," says Milliron.

This is the second year Laurel Exchange club has created the field and they hope even more people come out to honor their heroes this year.