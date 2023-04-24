Laurel, MT-On the day following Earth Day, one organization cried out to its community: to listen, learn, and ask about a proposed power plant being built in their backyard.

The Yellowstone County Generating Station would be housed along the Yellowstone River and intends to supply new and relatively reliable energy to thousands in Yellowstone County.

However, for months some Laurel residents have been protesting this new development in their community.

And today gathered for a community meeting hosted by Northern Plains that hoped to scream the message “Laurel Deserves Better Than Methane.”

One Northern Plains spokesperson, Priscilla Bell, said the day they held the meeting had a huge significance.

Bell said that "this is the day after Earth Day, so we want to coalesce what we are doing with Earth Day because that's part of our motivation; the care and protection of the Earth and we feel the methane plant is anything but the care and protection of the Earth.”

Bell goes on to say that the construction for the plant is planned "right on the water way and it will be polluting all the water. All the wind is to the west so it's all going to go down to Billings and the Yellowstone valley and we already have a high pollution rate in Laurel because of the refinery and we don't need to up that."

Bell says that the gas plant will require large engines that constantly make a low humming noise. She also says the stacks used for the methane fueled factory will be lit 24/7.

For Steve Krum, a speaker for the event, he personally worries for his family and friends who live across the river from where the plant would sit.

Krum said his "daughter lives right across the river from it. So, it’s my family. But I've lived in this town most of my life and the community I'm worried about. So, it's about the negative impact that this plant will have on this community.”

Krum shared that the generating station would create roughly seven hundred thousand tons of carbon in the air each year.

The equivalent to a hundred and seventy thousand cars constantly running in the city of Laurel.

And Bell worries about the long-term impacts of pollution like this.

Bell says the plant "will last for thirty years. It will coat the land. It will be in the air. It will be in the water.”

The goal for the community meeting was to share information about the potential impacts the plant may have.

Medical professionals also highlighted some of the potential health risks of it.

And community members were encouraged to ask questions and share their thoughts on the development.

An opportunity many in Laurel felt they have not had yet.

Krum finished by saying that '"this plant is bad for our community, bad for our health, bad for our welfare. Just bad for our personal rights. Everything that's going on right now that got us to this point, did not include the people of this community, it was just plopped down in the middle of Laurel and now we are supposed to live with it."

"I'm not just going to sit back and let them harm my children and grandchildren's future. Just because D.E.Q. said so and Northwestern said so.”

Northern Plains and Laurel residents are now awaiting the status on Northwestern's supreme court appeal, which will decide if the power plant will move forward with its development.

We did receive a comment from Northwestern Energy vice president of supply and Montana government affairs, John Hines.

His statement said in part "our air permit was reviewed and approved by the D.E.Q. using standards that have been in effect for many years. We began construction of this project with this in mind. We will work with the D.E.Q. to determine the path forward."

We will continue to provide updates on that legal battle as they become available.