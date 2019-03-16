Laurel Cub Scouts celebrate achievements, raise money for Mason Moore Foundation

A group of Boy Scouts and their families gathered on Saturday at the Big Horn Resort to celebrate a great year of scouting.

Cub Scout Pack 421 from Laurel celebrated their Blue and Gold anniversary with a banquet Saturday afternoon.

The 45 cub scouts raised money for their celebration through popcorn sales in their community to properly celebrate their achievements in the past year with their friends and family.

Assistant Cub Scount Master Dave Jackson says scouting instills good values in these kids.

"It is service back to our community but this is time for our scouts to benefit from some of that be able to let their hair down, have some fun earn some prizes," said Jackson.

Even though Saturday was a time for the scouts to have some fun, they were still raising money for a good cause as well. At the banquet, the scouts brought custom cake designs.

These cakes were auctioned off, and the money benefited the Mason Moore Foundation to support first responders and law enforcement agencies.