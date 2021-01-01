LAUREL, Mont. - Just after midnight, minutes into the new year of 2021, Laurel, Park City, Shepherd and Billings Fire responded to a large grass fire near several houses on 24th Ave. W. in Laurel.

Laurel Fire said they are not sure how the potentially dangerous fire started, but residents of the area believe it was the result of fireworks landing in the dry grass.

One couple, who has lived in the area for 39 years, were not willing to let their house go without a fight.

Valarie and Steve Krum teamed up with neighbors, grabbed hoses from their house and did what they could to assist the fire fighters.

"100% adrenaline, it was scary, we thought it was coming, we had horses in I had to let out, I thought it was coming this way," Valarie Krum said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no structures were lost.

"And I had hoses and stuff, so they helped string up hoses and we were spraying water here on the edge slowing it down, we didn't get it stopped but we were slowing it down,” Steve Krum said.

The Krums said no one has confessed to starting the grass fire, but praised the bravery of emergency responders and the community who helped stop the blaze before it got out of hand.