LAUREL, Mont. - Community members in Laurel have raised $107,000 of the $150,000 needed to replace the Kids Kingdom Playground. Playground Restoration Committee Member Kara Thomae said the playground needs to be replaced because the wood on the playground is not holding up.

"The foundation for this whole park is wood," Thomae said.

She added:

"If you really look up close, it's the wooden pieces that really have not held up over the years. And, the wooden pieces are the foundation. You can't have something that's rotting in the ground support the rest of the feature for very long. So, it's one of those things that we need to take care of now."

Thomae said they are hoping to purchase the equipment and have it installed this fall. It will cost $150,000 overall; $125,000 will go toward buying the playground equipment and installing it. The rest of the money will go to other features like benches and fencing.

She said they have raised $107,000 in less than a year.

"We were doing a walk here at the park in February," she said. "It ended up being cancelled because it was four below that day and everybody who signed up for the walk said 'Keep our money as a donation.' We raised around $1500 at an event that we didn’t even have. That's the kind of community that we have in Laurel."

There is another fundraiser on Saturday, August 21 from 8-11 a.m. called Paws in the Park. People can bring their dogs for a cutest dog contest, a dog photo booth and more.