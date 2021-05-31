LAUREL, Mont. - Although the Memorial Day ceremony at Yellowstone National Cemetery was closed to the public Monday, several military members and a small number of community members were invited to join the commemoration.

The color guard attended the ceremony, along with Laurel Mayor Thomas Nelson and Billings Mayor Bill Cole to watch as a wreath was set to honor all our veterans buried there.

We had the privilege of speaking with 20 year war veteran and decorated hero, retired Lieutenant Colonel Barry Gasdek.

Gasdek served in three different wars, giving him three different perspectives on the sacrifices made to protect our country.

He says the laying of the wreath is meant to thank the brave men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom.

"So, somehow we hope they realize that we are in fact trying to thank them for their service and sacrifice, even though physically they are not there, we hope spiritually they are and they receive that message of 'thanks for your service,'" Gasdek said.

Gasdek served in the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Gulf War.

While in Vietnam, the veteran led his infantry as company commander and was awarded the second highest military decoration for soldiers displaying heroism in combat: the Distinguished Service Cross.

Gasdek was also invited to be the keynote speaker at the Laurel Cemetery memorial ceremony, where he spoke to the crowd of veterans and community members on the importance of remembering those who gave their lives for our country.

"You try to bring all your men back alive but unfortunately in war, that's not always possible. I lost, as I mentioned, probably 35% of my outfit, either killed or wounded. I was wounded twice myself so I tend to understand service and sacrifice and what it means," Gasdek said.