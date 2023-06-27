Laurel, Mont. - T-Mobile awarded a generous Hometown Grant to the Laurel City Splash project.

This grant will go to finishing construction on a splash park where the old community pool was located (698 1st Ave in Laurel). The pool closed about two years ago.

The splash park costs about $298,000 total. By April 18 the community had already raised $141,000, Laurel Splash Park Committee member Amy Mullaney told KULR8's Melanie Willardson when they spoke back in April. You can watch that story here.

The Laurel Montana Chamber of Commerce made a facebook post thanking T-Mobile for believing in their Splash Park project and the community at large. They shouted out the local T-Mobile store for providing encouragement and support in the application process.