.Thunderstorms today and Wednesday will be capable of producing
heavy rainfall which may cause localized flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas,
Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Crazy Mountains,
Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area,
Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone,
Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern
Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Powder River,
Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills,
Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern
Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of
north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast
Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 2
inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with wet
soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. Areas that
have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to experience
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&