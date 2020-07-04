BILLINGS, Mont. - The city of Laurel had many of their 4th of July events cancelled, including their grand parade and pancake breakfast, but even with fewer events, residents are still out enjoying their Independence Day.

Laurel is notorious across the Treasure State for having thousands of people flock to the city for their annual 4th of July celebration.

But things are a little toned down this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents have been asked to practice their social distancing, and avoid large crowds while enjoying events like the Chief Joseph Run, and their fireworks display.

Though their 4th of July is looking different, residents are still eager to express their american pride.

A Laurel resident had this to say, "This whole block is usually swarming with people, pretty cool sight to see if you've never seen it before, it is nice to see as we drove over here, there's still lots of people celebrating, decorating their cars, it's pretty cool."