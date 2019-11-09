Laurel and Billings Exchange Clubs host Veteran's Day Chili Cook-off

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Exchange Clubs of Laurel and Billings and Veteran's Meat Locker joined forces Saturday to kick off Veteran's Day weekend.

"One of our core values being veterans -- we decided to do a chili cook-off for Veterans day and give all the proceeds to Veteran's Meat Locker. We work a lot with them because we really like their mission and what they do," says Event Coordinator Tanner Critelli.

Sixteen different chefs each served up their very own chili recipe to compete for the chili trophy. All proceeds from the competition are going to a non-profit called Veteran's Meat Locker.

VML collects meat from hunters in the area, processes the meat, and sends it off to veterans and their families.