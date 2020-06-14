LAUREL, Mont. - The city of Laurel is canceling their 4th of July parade, and unfortunately, a few of their other events will look a little different this year too.

Nearly a 70 year tradition, Laurel residents usually end their 4th of July celebration at Thompson Park where they watch their local fire department shoot off fireworks.

But according to Assistant Fire Chief, Kent Kulesa, their crew will be lighting the fireworks at undisclosed locations to cut down on big crowds.

Kulesa is asking for residents to stay home with their families and to look up at the sky around 10:30 for a show.

"We've had a lot of discussions on it and decided... well, if we do it from wherever we're going to do it, we can still shoot some fireworks, hopefully get a little normalcy back in people's lives.", Said Kulesa.

The 35 members of the association will be funding the event out of their own pockets.

If you're a fan of the Laurel fireworks show and want to help support the Fire Department, you can send donations to the Laurel Volunteer Fire Association; PO Box 1191; Laurel, MT 59044 or drop them off at the Laurel Police Department.