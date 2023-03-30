News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

BILLINGS – Since the beginning of the year, latrine risers, which include the pedestal, toilet seat and lid, have been stolen on six separate occasions from fishing access sites near Billings and at Lake Elmo State Park. The most recent theft took place at Lake Elmo State Park last week, where the riser was also stolen in late January. All latrines have since been repaired and are again open to the public.

Theft of and vandalism to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks property is a crime that can result in fines up to $1,500 and temporary loss of hunting and fishing privileges. Replacing latrine risers is costly and requires the restrooms to temporarily close to the public.

Anyone with possible information about the vandalizations is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details, call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT, or contact local Game Warden Connor Langel at 406-860-7805. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.