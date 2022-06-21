STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - The following is a release from Stillwater County Disaster & Emergency Services regarding the flooding in Stillwater County.

Events scheduled in the affected area, will proceed. Increased traffic is expected.

Up to date information and road closures can be found on the Stillwater County website www.stillwatercountymt.gov

Sibanye Stillwater Mine has provided an attorney, with permitting experience, to assist community members. She is set up on the first floor of the courthouse in the meeting room.

Columbus Fire Rescue has an account set up for donations. The donations will go to flood recovery.

https://columbusfirerescue.com/donate

Live power lines are in the river. We’re asking people to stay out of the water, in case the line casing breaks and puts an electrical current into the water.

Custer Gallatin Forest is closed, as well as all waterways, campgrounds and fishing accesses along the Stillwater, Yellowstone and Rosebud.

Crews have completed initial assessments throughout the county. Which will be used to aid FEMA in the recovery process.

Homes lost 11

Homes damaged 80

Does not include outbuildings

Private bridges lost 8

Head gates 2 so far

These numbers will be updated as more information becomes available.

I’ll try and have another update late this afternoon.

Thanks for all you do.