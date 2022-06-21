STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - The following is a release from Stillwater County Disaster & Emergency Services regarding the flooding in Stillwater County.
- Events scheduled in the affected area, will proceed. Increased traffic is expected.
- Up to date information and road closures can be found on the Stillwater County website www.stillwatercountymt.gov
- Sibanye Stillwater Mine has provided an attorney, with permitting experience, to assist community members. She is set up on the first floor of the courthouse in the meeting room.
- Columbus Fire Rescue has an account set up for donations. The donations will go to flood recovery.
https://columbusfirerescue.com/donate
- Live power lines are in the river. We’re asking people to stay out of the water, in case the line casing breaks and puts an electrical current into the water.
- Custer Gallatin Forest is closed, as well as all waterways, campgrounds and fishing accesses along the Stillwater, Yellowstone and Rosebud.
- Crews have completed initial assessments throughout the county. Which will be used to aid FEMA in the recovery process.
Homes lost 11
Homes damaged 80
Does not include outbuildings
Private bridges lost 8
Head gates 2 so far
These numbers will be updated as more information becomes available.
I’ll try and have another update late this afternoon.
Thanks for all you do.