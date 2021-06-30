The Robertson Draw Fire by Red Lodge is now 65% contained and has burned just under 30,000 acres.

It currently poses no threat to nearby towns.

The Crooked Creek Fire in the Pryor Mountains is 72% contained and has burned just over 4,000 acres.

Fire crews said Wednesday they're confident they can handle both fires, but warned fires can get expensive.

If you start a wildfire with fireworks or a campfire, you're financially responsible for it.

The Crooked Creek Fire has already cost over $4 million in resource costs, but the Robertson Draw Fire is double that.

"If you start a fire by lighting off fireworks, you would be responsible for that fire. I think you heard this fire costs eight million dollars. that's a big bill to have to pay. I can't emphasize enough what making an error or a mistake could mean to our community," Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz said.

Firefighters say these fires could stick around for a few more weeks and these warm, dry conditions aren't going away any time soon.