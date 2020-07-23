Latest: Canyon Creek Memory Care COVID-19 Outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Fifteen deaths are now linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings.

Canyon Creek is now fully staffed with Koelsch employees after nurses from Billings Clinic and members of the Montana National Guard stepped in to help. Stacia Kirby, a spokesperson for Koelsch Communities says out of 59 total residents, 56 have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, and 41 are currently positive for the virus.

She says since the outbreak began in late June, morale has gradually been picking up.

"They know what they're dealing with and they have a lot more staff returning to work, so overall the spirits are high. It's now all fully staffed -- a combination of our Canyon Creek staff and bringing in staff from sister communities, but overall they're feeling much better, spirits are much higher and feeling that things are moving forward," she says.

Kirby says Canyon Creek is continuing to follow all recommendations from local and state health departments, and so far she says they haven't received any negative backlash from residents or their families.