BILLINGS, MT - After a strong storm system moved through Billings late Monday night, there have been several reports of power outages and fallen trees.

On NorthWestern Energy's outage map, there are several reports of outages near downtown Billings. A few hundred people are estimated to be without power.

Large tree branches have been seen fallen on roadways and cars.

No word yet on how extensive damage might be around town.

This is a developing story.