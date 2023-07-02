News release from the Environmental Protection Agency

Reed Point, Montana (July 3, 2023) – 1:00pm

Unified Command has confirmed that the last rail car in the river, containing sulfur, along with the bridge steel from the middle span was removed last evening. This morning, teams finished transferring the product from the three remaining asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge into stable rail cars. The rail cars with the transferred product will be relocated and staged at a location away from the site. Work to remove the now empty cars remaining on the eastern span of the bridge will continue throughout the day.

“Our efforts have been focused on removing the rail cars from the river and assessing downstream impacts. We are turning our attention to cleaning affected areas along the Yellowstone River,” said Columbus Fire Department Chief Rich Cowger.

All rail cars are out of the river and the potential release of asphalt materials are no longer a concern. Environmental teams are focusing their efforts on continued downstream assessment and adding additional resources to cleanup efforts. There have been additional boats and personnel deployed to remove asphalt material from the riverbanks. Approximately 1,500 pounds of asphalt material were collected as part of initial efforts yesterday.

Montana Rail Link is running traffic and serving customers across their system not impacted by the derailment.

“As Montanans celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and associated community events, please be aware that trains are present on the railway and to stay off the tracks at all times for your safety,” said Montana Rail Link President Joe Racicot.

Unified Command continues to communicate with local stakeholders and agencies as the situation evolves. A second public meeting is planned later this week. Final details for the meeting are being compiled and additional information will be included in future press releases.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, please visit the response websites:

Reed Point, Montana (July 2, 2023) – 4:00pm

The last rail car in the river, containing sulphur, and bridge steel are in the process of being removed. Three rail cars containing asphalt remain on the eastern side of the bridge. Work to transfer product from the first car to stable rail cars began this afternoon.

Today notifications to agricultural irrigation ditch users began stating that they can open their irrigation canals which were advised to be closed as a safety precaution. Shoreline teams will monitor the irrigation ditches.

“We reached a milestone today with the opening of agricultural ditches. This is imperative for the nearby ranches that rely on the Yellowstone River for their operations,” said Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services Chief David Stamey.

This morning Unified Command received a report of an oiled bird. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network investigated the location and found the dead bird. Oiled Wildlife Care teams continue assessment of the riverbanks for oiled wildlife. Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926) and provide the animal’s location, time last seen, and your contact information.

“Our team remains concerned and diligent to find any impacts to wildlife. We have been actively assessing the river and began removing the asphalt materials to help mitigate impacts to wildlife,” said the Incident Commander for Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Chad Anderson. “Please call the hotline to report any observed impacts, we have crews available to investigate and veterinarians available to help impacted wildlife.”

Earlier this week, teams assessed the shoreline for impacts and determined the most feasible process for removal of asphalt materials. The process will be improved as the cleanup progresses. Today shoreline cleanup teams went out on the water to begin removing the asphalt material along the shoreline. Cleanup is focused on minimizing impacts to sensitive ecosystems and wildlife. Teams will target areas anticipated to have the most product based on analysis of river flow. Unified Command is setting up disposal drop points and a process for the public who would like to remove the material on their property and dispose of it. More information and a map of drop locations will follow.

Reed Point, Montana (July 1, 2023) – 12:30pm

Crews worked yesterday to move the asphalt car that had been resting on the eastern span of the bridge. To safely accomplish this, the car was lowered into the water before being moved to the west bank of the river for removal. While completing this work, there was an asphalt material release. Initial assessments indicate the release was minimal based on the amount of material believed to still be remaining in the impacted car. Crews were also able to remove one of the additional impacted molten sulfur cars from the river. As of this morning, the only two cars that remain in the river are a molten sulfur car and the scrap metal car. Crews began removing contents of the scrap metal car to aid car removal. Construction efforts this morning include extending the causeway to remove the remaining cars in the river. The process to begin transferring the product from the three upright asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge to stable rail cars before removing them to safety is underway. This is a time-consuming process, expected to take multiple days to successfully complete.

Montana Rail Link (MRL) continues to coordinate on alternative routes for train traffic to minimize impacts of the derailment on customers and the nation’s supply chain. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and MRL signed an agreement that will allow MRL train crews to run trains from Laurel to Great Falls and Great Falls to Shelby. This will begin as soon as possible.

Unified Command representatives and the environmental assessment team continue planning efforts on the best approach for physical removal of asphalt from the river and impacted areas. Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. There are no reports of oiled wildlife at this time from river assessment efforts.

This morning, boating and fishing access sites remain closed approximately 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream from the site of the derailment. River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies. Signs providing details of the closure are posted at access points and members of the public are encouraged to follow updates provided by Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) regarding site access.

Reed Point, Montana (June 30, 2023) – 12:30pm

Crews safely removed two additional asphalt cars from the river. In total, seven of the 10 cars that entered the river have been removed, including all six of the impacted asphalt cars. Efforts continue this morning to remove the two remaining molten sulfur cars and the car filled with scrap metal. Construction crews continue preparing the eastern side of the bridge to transfer asphalt product from three upright asphalt cars that did not enter the river to stable railcars. There is a fourth asphalt car that is resting on the edge of the bridge that has not entered the water. Crews continue to assess the safest approach for removal of this car.

Unified Command representatives and the environmental assessment team will be on the river this afternoon investigating and developing a plan to physically remove asphalt material. Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe and avoiding contact, when possible, to bare skin. Preliminary reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that asphalt material will continue be seen further downstream in increasingly smaller sizes.

Reopening agricultural headgates and irrigation sources continue to be a focal point for Unified Command. Planning continues to evolve surrounding what work is needed to safely reopen headgates and irrigation access points. Unified Command aims to minimize impact to local agricultural producers as much as possible. Local agricultural stakeholders will continue to be informed as these efforts evolve.

Boating and fishing access sites remain closed approximately 1 mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream from the site of the derailment.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has the following river and park access updates:

FWP implemented an emergency closure at Holmgren Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the Yellowstone River near Columbus beginning June 30, 2023, at 12 p.m. All public access at the site is prohibited. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Clean-up crews for the recent train derailment will be using Holmgren FAS as a worksite and staging area for their efforts, creating unsafe conditions for public use.

For non-motorized river users, Indian Fort FAS is the last take-out opportunity before the closed area.

Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus, operated by the City of Columbus, is fully open for public use.

Riverside Park in Laurel, operated by the City of Laurel, is also staging response crews. Public access will still be allowed at this site.

River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies. Signs informing the public of the closure are posted at access points.

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

Reed Point, Montana (June 29, 2023) – 12:30pm

Unified Command has confirmed that crews have safely removed three cars from the river since the last update at 1 p.m. yesterday. One asphalt car was removed late afternoon on Monday and an additional asphalt car and a sulfur car were removed this morning. At this time, a total of five cars have been removed from the river and five cars remain. The five cars remaining in the river include two asphalt cars, two sulfur cars, and a car filled with scrap metal. Construction to the causeway continues, enabling the crews on site to continue their work to access and remove the remaining cars. Work is being performed on the eastern side of the bridge for contractors to begin transferring the contents of the remaining loaded asphalt cars on the eastern span of the bridge. This process will entail transferring the contents of the cars into stable railcars which will then be moved to a safe location away from the site.

Work continues on assessing downstream effects of asphalt to establish cleanup objectives and action plans. Focus is being given to mitigation efforts that will allow headgates and irrigation ditches to be safely reopened. Daily water and air quality testing and monitoring continues to be conducted at 10 downstream locations and three upstream reference locations. Results thus far continue to show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels are consistent with those being reported at the upstream sampling locations. At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.

The cause of the derailment is unknown and under investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration. Unified Command is focused on the response effort.

A public meeting was held last night at the Columbus High School Gym to provide an update on the status of the site and the response efforts currently underway. Unified Command plans to send out the next press release Friday afternoon.

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment

https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/

REED POINT, Mont. - A train derailed on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County early Saturday morning.

In total, ten trains derailed, with six carrying asphalt, three carrying molten sulfur and one containing ground up scrap metal.

Following the incident, water quality sampling was performed by a contractor on behalf of Montana Rail Link (MRL), with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly did not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

Initial information released by MRL on the incident Saturday reported no injuries related to the derailment, and that the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

As a precaution, Water treatment facilities in the area shutdown water treatment for a time after the derailment.

Billings Public Works Director, Debi Meling, said their first concern was what was in the river, but a model of the river found that material in the river wouldn’t have reached Billings until that night.

If any potential contaminants did reach the Magic City, Meling said the city’s reservoirs are full, so a couple hour shut down is possible without disruptions in Billings.

By Sunday afternoon, a car containing sodium hydrosulfide that was close to the river was moved and later re-railed in a secure location.

Officials were also in Stillwater County on Sunday for an update on the incident, with Governor Greg Gianforte thanking those who responded to the incident after a briefing.

“We were very fortunate in what ended up in the river,” Gianforte said. “It could have been a lot worse, there was no loss of life and I’m encouraged that preliminary water samples will all come back negative.”

During the press conference, Joseph Racicot, President of Montana Rail Link, shared that the bridge was last inspected in May, with ultrasonic testing of the line done in the last two months of the incident.

While the rail is out, service is down on the southern line, and Racicot says they are working to route as much traffic as possible from Laurel to Great Falls through Shelby.

“This is going to be a lengthy outage, not sure of a timeframe yet, gotta get stuff cleaned up first before we can assess the damage to the bridge,” Racicot said.

In the days following the accident, several train cars were removed from the bridge.

On Monday, construction teams removed the cars containing fertilizer and one asphalt car leaving the remaining four on the eastern side of the bridge, and they will be removed as cleanup efforts continue.

A dive team was also on site Monday gathering more information on what things looked like below the water.

The first car in the water was removed Tuesday, with crews also beginning work on disassembling the west segment of the bridge to give crews better access to the remaining cars, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared in a release.

On Tuesday, the EPA reported a second asphalt car was removed from the river, and that a causeway is being constructed to improve access to the cars in the river.

Additional site preparation work on the east side of the river will also reportedly improve access to the rail cars.

“Once this work is complete, crews will begin transferring the contents of the asphalt cars on the east side of the bridge, that have not entered the river, into stable railcars and moving them to a safe location,” the EPA said.

Water quality testing is continuing down-stream of the derailment and waste from the cars are not anticipated to impact water quality.

If you see any impacts relating to the derailment and the release of asphalt or molten sulfur in the river, MRL has set up an email for the public to report any issues.

The email address for members of the public to submit information is: rpderailment@mtrail.com. Additional hazmat response resources have also been deployed to assist in assessment and remediation efforts.

Twin Bridges Rd. at Reed Point was closed by the Montana Department of Transportation due to the derailment.

Due to the derailment, parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials.

This derailment marks the fifth in the state in 2023 alone.

Due to the derailment, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has an emergency closure put in place on portions of the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Columbus

You can check out what areas are closed and if your fishing access site of choice is still open on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.