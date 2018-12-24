Last minute shoppers rush to Rimrock Mall on Christmas Eve

It's the day before Christmas, and lots of people were rushing to the mall to get those last minute gifts.

Rimrock Mall Marketing Director, Daron Olson, says primarily men were rushing in and out of the mall today to grab those last minute gifts for their loved ones.

"The last day of Christmas that's going to be you know people are done shopping for themselves people are going to be buying those gifts the 'oh no moments I forgot this I need to run to the mall real quick," said Olson.

To help make shopping easier, Rimrock Mall created a last-minute gift guide "for her." On their website, men could find gift ideas like bath bombs, movie tickets, and of course, anything shiny.

Shawntell Booth was one man doing some last minute shopping, but with good reason.

Booth works a 12-hour, overnight shift everyday doing scaffolding at Exxon Mobile. After work this morning was the only time he had to buy those Christmas presents.

"Kids and loved ones you know that's all you got. So I mean you have to basically go ahead and make sure they're good, they're happy and you know sacrifices sometimes got to be made and it's always worth it at the end," said Booth.

Xtreme Softball was also at the mall to provide gift wrapping to last-minute shoppers for a fundraiser. Booth called the gift wrapping service a god send.

Olson says don't expect the mall and the city to calm down anytime soon, calling the day after Christmas, "Wild."

Olson joked a lot of men like him are just fortunate that they had their wives to do the majority of Christmas shopping for them.