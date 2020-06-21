BILLINGS, Mont. - There were plenty of families at Rimrock Mall treating their fathers and husbands to a special day while also getting some of that last minute Father's Day shopping done as well.

Fathers of all ages were out shopping and spending quality time with their families.

"It makes me remember what a great dad I had growing up and wanting to be there for my kids so I just do everything I can to spend time with them when I can.", said Billings resident Jeff Jensen.

For many fathers, the day isn't really about the gifts, "For me seeing them have fun and doing things for them makes me happy, to me that's what fathers day is about, not me... but enjoying our time together.", said Jensen.

Would it really be Father's Day without out some of that fatherly advice.

"Just be a good father, try to be a christain father, just be a good example for your kids.", said Billings resident Paul Mundschenk.