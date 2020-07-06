BILLINGS, Mt. - For residents registered to vote in the Billings Public School District, Tuesday June 7th is the last day to drop off your ballot for the proposed school mill levy.

On the ballot for voters in School District Two is a proposed $1.6 million elementary school mill levy.

SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham says the levy will help to mitigate the $4.5 million elementary school deficit and pay for operational expenses such as lights, heat and staff.

If the mill levy is passed, that means homeowners with a house valued at $100,000 would pay an extra $0.82 per month, and homeowners with a house valued at around $200,000 would pay an extra $1.62 per month.

Yellowstone county Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford says about 60 thousand ballots were sent out and as of today they’ve only received about 20 thousand back.

"The mail was pretty light today we've had a trickle of people walking in, but I think it's kind of par for course. I looked back to last year's school election with the same districts and it's going to probably be about the same turn out unless something changes drastically in the next day," says Rutherford.

Rutherford says registered voters for the Billings Public Schools have until 8 p.m. Tuesday night to drop off their ballots at the Yellowstone County Elections office or the drop box on the North end of the courthouse in order for their vote to be counted.