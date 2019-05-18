Saturday may have been a rainy one, but it did not stop some Billings runners or should we say drinkers, from coming together this morning for the "Last Best Beer Run and 5K."

For some, the race was just a 5K, starting at Yellowstone Valley Brewing at 10 AM and then looping through downtown. But for others, the course may have been the same but it had a few more stops along the way.

Beer Runners stopped for a 4 ounce poor from each of the 9 local breweries in town, and then powered through beer and all to the finish.

At the end of the race, the runners got together to enjoy their favorite beers, eat some food, and compete in a costume contest.

Michael Glunt decided to run the 5K to compete for a new PR, and enjoy the drinking part after as a reward.

"Yeah I chose to do the race without drinking, I'm pretty competitive against myself so I wanted to beat my best 5K time. Honestly, the finish was the best like, I chose to do the race without drinking through the race, so I could get here sooner," said Glunt.

And Glunt did beat his PR by about thirty seconds.