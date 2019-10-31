Las Vegas judge grants adoption wishes dressed as a fairy godmother

A Las Vegas adoption court judge granted wishes from the bench today, dressed as a fairy godmother.

Judge Cynthia Giuliani says the costumes take the fright out of coming to court for the kids.

But she wasn't the only one dressed up. Lawyers in the courtroom and the children got to dress up too.

They even celebrated the holiday with goody bags and balloons.

Judge Giuliani granted wishes to 21 children, making eleven new families official Thursday.

This is the eighth year in a row she's dressed up.