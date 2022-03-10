MONTANA - The largest wind project in Montana is under construction, called the Clearwater Wind Project. It should be finished by the end of 2022, according to NextEra Energy.

The project will eventually include 131 wind turbines and provide 750 megawatts of energy. The project will affect Garfield, Custer and Rosebud counties.

Spokesperson for NextEra Energy Matt Eissey said about 60 wind turbines are already built. He said those turbines aren't generating electricity quite yet, but you will be able to see them as you drive between Miles City and Jordan.

"You are going to be able to see many turbines as you drive by on Highway 59," Eissey said. "A little over 60 of them have been fully erected already."

Eissey said the energy produced by the wind project will go to a company in Washington, but the financial benefits will stay in Montana.

"We are not an energy provider," Eissey said. "We just generate it. And then, we have customers that buy the power from us. In this case, it is Puget Sound Energy. But the one thing I want people to know, even though Puget Sound Energy is in Seattle, and that's our customer, we are building here and the benefits stay here. So, that's the real thing people need to know. No matter where the energy is going, the benefits of the project economically stay here."

Eissey said the wind project is projected to bring in $217 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years for Garfield, Custer and Rosebud Counties. He said they are also paying land owners to lease their property, providing approximately $226 million in payments to land owners over the next 30 years.

Although some in Montana are in favor of the project, others have concerns.

Jody Williams in Colstrip said one of her concerns is about cleanup when the turbines aren't being used anymore.