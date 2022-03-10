MONTANA - The largest wind project in Montana is under construction, called the Clearwater Wind Project. It should be finished by the end of 2022, according to NextEra Energy.
The project will eventually include 131 wind turbines and provide 750 megawatts of energy. The project will affect Garfield, Custer and Rosebud counties.
Spokesperson for NextEra Energy Matt Eissey said about 60 wind turbines are already built. He said those turbines aren't generating electricity quite yet, but you will be able to see them as you drive between Miles City and Jordan.
"You are going to be able to see many turbines as you drive by on Highway 59," Eissey said. "A little over 60 of them have been fully erected already."
Eissey said the energy produced by the wind project will go to a company in Washington, but the financial benefits will stay in Montana.
"We are not an energy provider," Eissey said. "We just generate it. And then, we have customers that buy the power from us. In this case, it is Puget Sound Energy. But the one thing I want people to know, even though Puget Sound Energy is in Seattle, and that's our customer, we are building here and the benefits stay here. So, that's the real thing people need to know. No matter where the energy is going, the benefits of the project economically stay here."
Eissey said the wind project is projected to bring in $217 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years for Garfield, Custer and Rosebud Counties. He said they are also paying land owners to lease their property, providing approximately $226 million in payments to land owners over the next 30 years.
Although some in Montana are in favor of the project, others have concerns.
Jody Williams in Colstrip said one of her concerns is about cleanup when the turbines aren't being used anymore.
"One of my concerns is clean up because the four by four concrete cubes that sit in the ground underneath the wind towers are also connected to underground electrical cable," Williams said. "That is an unseen part of wind farms. There is a 20-year lifespan for these turbines. It would be very easy to leave that stuff in the ground and not clean up that part."
We asked NextEra Energy about Williams' concern. Eissey said:
"Wind farms are designed to last for 20-30 years. At the end of that life-cycle, we have 2 options: Decommission the site or do what is called a repowering. If the site is decommissioned, we would remove all turbines from the site and return it to its original condition. If it is determined that we will sign another agreement and repower the site, we may update the technology and continue generating power. This decision won’t be decided on until years from now. Regardless, when the project’s life is done, the land will be returned to its original condition."
Williams expressed other concerns. She said:
"1) overall wind power reliability factor is at the lower end of all forms of Montana produced energy; 2) the blades have rhodium in them which is a very expensive natural resource."
"How will cattle graze or crops get ripe for harvest; how will farmers & ranchers feed the rest of America?" Williams added. "Sometimes people get into so much news media fear that they become tunnel-minded and forget the big picture. We ALL need to be responsible. Wind farms are given mega taxpayer dollars in the form of subsidies. What about other industries? Can’t get parts now, can’t get a new car for a year, & may not be able to afford gas to drive it or the cost of electricity to charge it. Charging a car in a neighborhood takes electricity away from neighbors during cold weather emergencies. We need to find the balance and stick with it. The responsibility of balance belongs to everyone who moves and breathes."
Eissey said each turbine takes up less than an acre.
"We go to the land owners that own that land," he said. "We contractually agree with them to lease their land. We then take over about a 50 x 50 plot of land and that's where the turbine goes. We remediate the land around it, so they can still use it even as the turbine is operating. We only take up less than an acre to ensure that we can use their land for the wind turbine and they can use the rest of their land for whatever they want."
Another Montana resident Jesse Smalis told us he has concerns as well.
"I worry about long term effects on changing weather of atmospheric flow which can cause heat distribution," Smalis said. "Which we don’t need any more droughts. An with even renewable energy there’s parts that are not recyclable. And also with wind power you cannot rely on it. I feel there’s energy out there that such (should) be explored more than just wind and solar, which is being driven by politics and media."
We also reached out to people who expressed support for the wind project on the Clearwater Wind Project Facebook page, although we haven't heard back from them. Some of their comments on Facebook say: "We need to remember about global warming and reducing our carbon footprint. This is a start." and "I'm happy to see this."