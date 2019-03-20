Largest job fair in the state, "Jobs Jamboree," comes to MetraPark

Jobs Jamboree returned to MetraPark on Wednesday in the Montana Pavilion to give employers and potential employees, a chance to meet each other.

The Jobs Jamboree is the largest job fair in Montana. It was a chance for job seekers to showcase their potential, to potential employers of all backgrounds.

Early special entry was available to veterans and their families. One veteran, Shannon Daniels, attended her first job fair today after serving active duty in the Navy for the last 17 years.

She said as she moves into civilian life she hopes to use her skills to find a job that brings her joy.

"I kind of just wanted to come up here and see what you guys offered what it was all about what kind of jobs were available in Montana because we love Montana we wanna stay here we were stationed here a year and a half ago and we love it so I didn't have a solid anything in mind but I knew I wasn't going to look for any job that didn't spark joy," said Daniels.