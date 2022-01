UPDATE JAN. 14 AT 2:00 PM:

I-90 westbound is now closed as crews work to clear a large vehicle that is flipped on its side.

Previous coverage:

LAUREL, Mont. - A large vehicle on its side has traffic backed up on I-90 near Laurel.

The incident is impacting traffic in the westbound lane of I-90 close to the 434 exit near Laurel.

At this time one lane of the interstate is open and Montana Highway Patrol is directing traffic.