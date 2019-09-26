BILLINGS, Mont. -- Large boulders and debris from the Rims are still scattered around Laredo Place after Saturday's rock slide. Residents along Laredo Place are still waiting on results from a geological survey before fallen boulders can be removed from the area. This unforeseen event has caused residents and the City of Billings to worry about potential future rock slides.

"In the past we have notified residents that there's an insurance writer that you can have on your home. We can encourage people to look into that with their agent and as far as the city goes we will do everything we can to help our citizens whenever they have a need," says Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski.

Dave Sutton, a Billing's resident who lives near the rock slide says he is also concerned about mother nature taking out more homes below the Rims.

"It just looks like it's an accident waiting to happen," says Sutton, "so we're hoping they will bring that down and leave these boulders here as a buffer and maybe put up some additional berms, like man-made gravel berms to catch the rocks before they take out any more houses... do that and then they can clear the road and we're hoping that's the way it goes."

The geological survey will determine what will be done with the fallen rocks and estimate the likelihood of future rock slides in the area.