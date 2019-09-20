Laps4Life, a fun run to raise money for homeless high school students, is Saturday, September 21 from 4-6 pm at Daylis Stadium. Senior Jesse Dimich-Louvet of Billings Senior High School organized it to help the 162 homeless high school students in Billings Public Schools.

All three high schools in the district are coming together tomorrow for the event. There will be teams, bands and clubs from each school.

The cost is $10 if you register on the website or $15 if you register at the gate. https://www.laps4life.net/

Dimich-Louvet said, "High school is hard enough without being homeless. So, for me, this has been tough, but I can't imagine what's it's like to be homeless. So, it's been worth it every step of the way."