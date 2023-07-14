COLUMBUS, Mont. - Landline 9-1-1 calls are not going through in part of Stillwater County.

Right now, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office is reporting they are experiencing difficulties with landline 9-1-1 calls from southern Stillwater County areas.

Nemont is reportedly working to fix the problem and rerouting 9-1-1 calls to the administrative lines.

The sheriff’s office says cell phones are still working.