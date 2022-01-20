BILLINGS, Mont. - After the smoke cleared, we got a look inside the building that burned at the Billings Landfill Wednesday night.

Staff there say they know what fed the fire, as the investigation continues.

"We did attempt to fight the fire when it first started, we have procedures in place, to at least give the fire department a chance to get here I'm not sure if there's structural damage to the steel above us," said Superintendent of Solid Waste, Kyle Foreman.

Piles of chewed-up furniture were in the building when the fire started, and Kyle says that's what fueled the flames. But how it all started is still a mystery--for now.

"Either something was in that pile that we didn't know about that shouldn't have been there, or while we were operating the grinder, something got in there, or metal on metal reaction caused a spark and ignited the fire," Foreman said.

The building is not even a year old, and it’s a big part of the landfill's operations. In the coming days, it'll sit empty.

"We can put about three days’ worth of trash in this building, so on windy days, we're not blowing trash across Hillcrest Road. This building has a lot of uses, and it gives us a lot of flexibility with our operations so the fact that its damaged now, hinders a lot of what we can do," Foreman said.

But it won't stop the operations. The landfill is still open but just be prepared for some longer wait times if you drive through to drop off waste.