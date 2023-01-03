LAME DEER, Mont. - A pastor from Lame Deer has been forcibly excluded from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation as he faces several federal sexual abuse charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 66-year-old Dean Alan Smith is charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact and three counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child. Last month, Smith pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The indictment alleges that between 2017 and 2020, Smith forced at least four victims, three of which were younger than 12-years-old, to have sexual contact with him by force.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Smith faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release.

During a Tribal Council Meeting on January 3rd, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council voted to exclude Smith from the exterior boundaries of the Reservation. In a statement, the tribe says this is a rare course of action for the council, but they did so in the best interests of the Reservation's residents.

The statement goes on say that the tribe supports and believes the victims of sexual violence. The tribe says that excluding Smith from the reservation is an effort by tribal leaders to keep the community safe.

The tribe and U.S. Attorney's Office say if anyone has additional information that may be relevant to the case, or knows someone who may have had a similar encounter with Smith, they are urged to get in contact with the FBI Billings Office at 406-248-8487.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has also offered several resources for victims of sexual assault. The resources can be found in the attached press release.