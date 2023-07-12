News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Lame Deer man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor boy on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 22 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Loy Matthew Bryant, 51, pleaded guilty in March to sexual abuse of a minor.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters.

In court documents, the government alleged that Bryant sexually abused the victim, identified as John Doe, who was between the ages of 12 years and 16 years, for several years. In September 2022, John Doe, age 17, disclosed that Bryant started sexually abusing him when he was in about the sixth grade. When interviewed by law enforcement, Bryant admitted to having sexually abused the victim.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.