News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Lame Deer man convicted of sexually abusing a woman on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in 2022 was sentenced today to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

James Cale Allen, 29, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to aggravated sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2022, Allen was drinking alcohol in a Lame Deer residence and became angry with the victim, a woman. Allen first slapped and punched the victim and then sexually assaulted her while she was telling him no.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.