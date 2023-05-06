LAME DEER, Mont. - A car with two passengers ran off the side of the roadway when entering a traffic circle on US-212, killing one Friday night.

The reportedly car rolled onto the rite side, partially ejecting one occupant who was then pinned under the car, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Both passengers were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced deceased on arrival and a 45-year-old woman was injured and taken to Indian Health Services.

It is unknown who was driving at the time of the crash. Road conditions were wet and alcohol is a suspected factor.