KULR (Billings)- According to Gerald Chouinard, Superintendent of Lame Deer Public Schools, Northern Cheyenne Utilities has confirmed that there will be a water shutoff from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019.
This will affect all facilities south of Highway 212 (excluding Lame Deer Junior/Senior High School).
Therefore, on Monday, November 4, 2019:
- School will be closed for Lame Deer Elementary School-No Lame Deer Elementary School students should report to school.
- Lame Deer Elementary Staff will report to work by 1:00 pm.
- District Office employees will report to work by 1:00 pm.
- Transportation/Buses for Junior High/High School students will run on time, and Junior High/High School will operate on a normal schedule.
- All Junior High/High School Activities/Practices will operate on a normal schedule.