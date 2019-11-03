Latest school closures and delays in Montana

KULR (Billings)- According to Gerald Chouinard, Superintendent of Lame Deer Public Schools, Northern Cheyenne Utilities has confirmed that there will be a water shutoff from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019.

This will affect all facilities south of Highway 212 (excluding Lame Deer Junior/Senior High School).

Therefore, on Monday, November 4, 2019:

  • School will be closed for Lame Deer Elementary School-No Lame Deer Elementary School students should report to school.
  • Lame Deer Elementary Staff will report to work by 1:00 pm.
  • District Office employees will report to work by 1:00 pm.
  • Transportation/Buses for Junior High/High School students  will run on time, and Junior High/High School will operate on a normal schedule.
  • All Junior High/High School Activities/Practices will operate on a normal schedule.

