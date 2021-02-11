Lambs born in the bitter cold; Kalispell shepherd talks about the impact of the "chilly" weather

KALISPELL, Mont. - A shepherd in Kalispell described the challenges of having two new lambs born this past week during the bitter cold temperatures. She said she is talking a lot of precautions, like putting jackets on the new lambs.

Emily Hartman is the owner of Mrs. Hartman's Farmhouse Market. She said she has a small flock of Leicester Longwool Sheep. She has had to take extra care to protect her little flock from the weather this past week, especially the new lambs.

"You know, the most important thing is to keep them out of the wind and get them dry," said Hartman.

The first born lamb struggled to get warm.

"He was actually chilled," said Hartman. "He wasn't quite hypothermic. He was chilled. You just get them up to temperature and get them warm."

He is doing well now. Hartman has a hoop house (similar to a greenhouse) for her sheep. She also has heat lamps and jackets for the new lambs.

The second lamb presented some challenges for Hartman.

"Last night, I was lambing," she said. "It was like, ten something at night. So, it wasn't too bad. It wasn't like three in the morning or anything. It was cold. It was cold enough that my hands were wet and sticking to the metal parts of my building."

Another lamb is coming any day. For Hartman, that means checking on her sheep throughout the night. She said she is protecting herself by wearing lots of layers, like three or four pairs of pants.

And, what are her other tips to stay warm?

"It's going to sound cliché, but wear wool. I wear wool socks"