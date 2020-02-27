It's been over 100 years since Lake Elmo was last drained, now, Yellowstone County Commissioners and the Montana FWP are set to drain Lake Elmo once again within the next two years, due to an invasive species in the water.

Asian clams, an organism about the size of a quarter is what was found in Lake Elmo in July of 2019. Asian clams are known as invasive species which are harmful to underwater ecosystems.

Now the question remains, how did the Asian clams find their way into Lake Elmo? Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman has been working closely with the Montana FWP to try and find that answer.

"They (Montana FWP) have not found them either, up stream, down stream so somebody somehow introduced them to Lake Elmo inadvertently through some kind of watercraft."

With winter coming to an end in the coming weeks, the opportunity to drain Lake Elmo has been lost, but Pitman says playing the waiting game may be the best method in getting rid of the invasive species.

"While it's drained, they're going to do some improvements along the bank, maybe more piers added, do some general maintenance," says Pitman. "Then clean it up, so they've had some problems and issues with other things such as algae, so by draining the lake, cleaning it up and refilling it, hopefully it's a nicer, cleaner lake."

The draining of Lake Elmo will result in wiping out the current fish population in the lake, but Pitman says that the lake will be repopulated with the appropriate kinds of fish.