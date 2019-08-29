BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a rim of blue green algae found on the southern edge of Lake Elmo recently.

The Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks department had multiple samples taken and put through various tests to see if the algae blooms were toxic.

"Blue green algae can bloom and not release those toxins, sometime's it does. And I don't know if it's water temperature, water conditions, something to cause that. In this case the blue-green algae released no toxins," said Communication and Education Programs Manager of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Bob Gibson.

But don't forget, blue and green algae is frequently found in bodies of water especially in Montana.

So if you're are still enjoying the end of your summer around some water be aware of potential blue green algae. Do not swallow the water or come in contact with it and if you do clean the area of contact as quickly as possible.