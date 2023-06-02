BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lady Montana Fierce Flag Football team is raising money for two Billings nonprofits at their Saturday, June 3 game.

Lady Montana Fierce Football will be playing against the Miles City Mayhem on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Rocky Mountain College Herb Klindt Field. Kickoff is at 6pm - gates open at 5pm. Tickets cost $5. Kids 10 and under are free.

Proceeds from Saturday's game will be split between the YWCA’s Gateway Horizons Project and Pack the Place in Pink.

Gateway Horizons is a new emergency shelter for survivors. Pack the Place in Pink is a local nonprofit that aims to help local, Montana breast cancer patients.

Lady Montana Fierce Football is made up of 22 women athletes. They range in age from their 20’s to 50’s. Many bring experience from other sports, such as roller derby and softball.

"We've been practicing for the last 2 1/2 months- rain, snow, not hail," Center and Defensive Tackle Jessica Brown said. "But pretty much any kind of weather, we're practicing in it."

NonStop Local asked the athletes what would surprise people about the sport:

"It's actually surprisingly more aggressive than I think people would think," Wide Receiver and Linebacker Shaydean Saye said.

"It's crazy aggressive," Right Tackle and Defensive End Kathy Birkle said. "And a lot of bruising. Lots of bruises. It's fun."