BILLINGS, Mt: The Billings Police Department’s Annual Report showed over 4000 reported traffic accidents took place in 2021, the highest in the last ten years.

Currently, there are several intersections in neighborhoods around Billings that do not have stop signs in place.

The City of Billings collects traffic volumes at over 300 locations throughout the Billings Metropolitan Planning Organization’s boundaries.

Mac Fogelsong, one of the City Engineers of the Public Works Department explained the factors they take into consideration before installing a stop sign on a street.

" If you come up to an intersection and if you are having a hard time seeing that would be a reason to include a stop sign. Generally higher volumes of traffic are what we look at, you know, if there is crash data that might determine where a stop sign goes. There are speeds and those kinds of things," added Fogelsong.

He also revealed that having too many stop signs can distract drivers from being mindful of the speed limit.

“Too many signs, particularly stop signs, folks start to get used to those and will start to just be annoyed with them and they will just blow through those stop signs. So, we are just very careful about not adding too many of those stop signs,” emphasized Fogelsong.

The City’s Public Works Department encourages people to reach out to them if they have a traffic concern or question through the form available on their website.