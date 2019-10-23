Lack of sleep could be blamed on junk food

Not getting enough sleep could be the reason for junk food cravings.

A study shows people who were sleep-deprived had bigger appetites.

And, they also had a tough time controlling their urges for carbs.

The Reason?

According to researchers, when you're sleep deprived, a hormone called "Ghrelin" increases in your body, and that leads to hunger.

But few of us wake up craving a salad or carrot sticks.

That's because researchers also found a naturally-occurring cannabis-like substance in the human body triggers cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

And not getting enough sleep makes that worse.