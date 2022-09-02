Billings, MT-With Labor Day Weekend just around the corner, Yellowtail Dam and Bighorn Lake are expecting a large influx of visitors.

Reclamation reservoirs like Bighorn Lake are different from other reservoirs because the land and animals around the lake are protected. Additionally, recreational activities are encouraged at reclamation reservoirs. Making Bighorn Lake and Yellowstone Dam, popular tourist sites.

Staff at Yellowtail Dam expect the upcoming Labor Day Weekend to be one of their busiest times, after July Fourth. Bighorn Lake Marina typically sees around two hundred people over a weekend in the summer, but Yellowtail Dam staff believe this number will double if not triple over the holiday weekend.

With the increase in guests staff like Lauren Holdorf, Seasonal Park Guide at Yellowtail Dam, wants to make sure that everyone who visits the dam is safe when they unwind.

"So what we want to encourage visitor to do is recreate responsibly. So taking care of your trash and your litter. Be respectful to your fellow boaters especially on the lake because it can get crowded"

And as the cooler months start to roll in, the reservoir has also seen an increase in bear activity. Ranger David Moore reports bears can begin to desperately seek out food from humans as they approach hibernation.

Holdorf wants to encourage visitors to be vigilant while at the lake and to practice precautions.

"Put your food in your bear boxes, maybe pack out your trash and put them in appropriate bear proof dumpsters which are provided at the marinas and in the campgrounds as well."