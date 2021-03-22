In the wake of the horrific shooting in Boulder, Colorado Monday afternoon, one of our own KULR-8 producers, Michael Park, talked about the harrowing situation at a King Soopers grocery store. For him, it literally hits close to home, since he grew up in the Boulder area.

"I've lived in Boulder for two decades almost, and it's definitely frightening to see stuff happening in that neighborhood. My mom has been to that store, she goes there occasionally. You know, my mom could have been there last week or something. My dad could have been running to get groceries for dinner and gotten caught up in that situation," Park said.

He says it was a scene that was hard to watch from a distance, especially with his phone going off with messages from friends.

"I got snapchats from friends who were literally outside the building with squad cars pulling up," Park said.

He also received texts from one of his friends while the scene was still active.

"He said he could hear over the bull horn, 'We have you surrounded, surrender,'" Park said.

Park eventually did get through to his parents and says they're both ok. They were not involved in the situation.

But he says it's hard to shake off the reality.

"I was reaching out to people I knew in Boulder saying, 'hey, I hope you're ok...' and at that point I knew my parents were ok. But it kept bugging me in the back of my mind what could have been," Park said.